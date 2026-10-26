Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Indian Bank hikes special FD rates to 6.80%: How it compares with PSUs, private banks, small finance banks

Indian Bank hikes special FD rates to 6.80%: How it compares with PSUs, private banks, small finance banks

The revised 555-day rate puts Indian Bank close to the highest rates offered by public sector lenders, although some private and small finance banks offer higher headline returns on specific tenures.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 5:35 AM IST
Indian Bank hikes special FD rates to 6.80%: How it compares with PSUs, private banks, small finance banksBank of India offered up to 6.85% on a 999-day deposit, while Bank of Baroda offered 6.75%. Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank offered maximum rates of 6.60% each.

Indian Bank has raised interest rates on two special fixed deposit (FD) schemes by 15 basis points, taking the rate on its 555-day Ind Grow deposit to 6.80% and that on its 777-day Ind Prosper deposit to 6.75%, effective October 23, 2026. The revision comes as depositors continue to compare returns across public sector banks, private lenders and small finance banks.

Advertisement

The revised 555-day rate puts Indian Bank close to the highest rates offered by public sector lenders, although some private and small finance banks offer higher headline returns on specific tenures.

According to the bank-rate comparison data dated October 21, Bank of India offered up to 6.85% on a 999-day deposit, while Bank of Baroda offered 6.75%. Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank offered maximum rates of 6.60% each. Indian Bank's revised 6.80% rate is therefore competitive within the public sector banking segment.

How Indian Bank compares with other banks

The following table compares selected headline rates across bank categories. These are maximum rates for specific tenures, not necessarily rates available for deposits of 555 or 777 days.

Advertisement

Bank category

Bank

Maximum FD rate

Tenure

Public sector

Bank of India

6.85%

999 days

Public sector

Indian Bank

6.80%

555 days

Public sector

Bank of Baroda

6.75%

555 days

Private sector

Bandhan Bank

7.45%

2 years

Private sector

IDFC FIRST Bank

7.10%

500 days to 3 years

Small finance bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

8.25%

5 years

Small finance bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

8.10%

666 days

Small finance bank

Jana Small Finance Bank

8.00%

3 years

Source: Bank-rate comparison data dated October 21, 2026, and the updated Indian Bank rates effective October 23, 2026. Rates and tenures should be confirmed with the respective banks before booking.

Advertisement

Small finance banks offer higher headline rates

The comparison shows that small finance banks offer higher maximum rates than Indian Bank, although the highest rates may require substantially longer investment periods. Suryoday Small Finance Bank's 8.25% rate, for instance, applies to a five-year deposit, while Indian Bank's revised 6.80% rate is for 555 days.

Private sector lenders also offer higher headline rates in some cases. Bandhan Bank's maximum regular rate of 7.45% applies to a two-year deposit, while IDFC FIRST Bank offers up to 7.10% across specified tenures.

However, comparing only the highest advertised rates can be misleading. Depositors should check the rate available for their intended investment period, along with premature withdrawal conditions and interest payout options.

How much difference does the interest rate make?

On a deposit of ₹1 lakh, a 6.80% annual rate translates to approximately ₹6,800 in interest over one year, assuming a simple annualised calculation. At 8.25%, the corresponding figure would be ₹8,250, a difference of ₹1,450.

Actual FD returns will depend on the tenure, compounding frequency, payout option and applicable tax.

Depositors should also consider deposit safety. Eligible bank deposits are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest, subject to the applicable rules.

Advertisement

Indian Bank's revised rates make its special-tenure deposits competitive among public sector lenders. However, depositors seeking the highest returns should compare rates across bank categories without overlooking tenure, liquidity needs and deposit insurance limits.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 5:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more