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Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'It is a well-known fact that bringing in technologies in retail sector is good for consumers'

Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'It is a well-known fact that bringing in technologies in retail sector is good for consumers'

He lamented that even top gold medalists from IITs often struggled when pursuing research at global institutions like MIT or Harvard University because the Indian system fails to link theory with real-world.

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  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'It is a well-known fact that bringing in technologies in retail sector is good for consumers'N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys

“It is a well-known fact that bringing in technologies in retail sector is good for consumers,” a quote by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

Technology has fundamentally reshaped the retail landscape, offering significant advantages to consumers worldwide.

Who is Narayana Murthy 

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

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In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?   

Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy made this statement on December 27, 2011, while speaking to reporters in Indore, India.

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He stated this to voice his public support for allowing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail.

What does this quote mean?

The core meaning of N. R. Narayana Murthy’s quote is that introducing modern technology into the retail sector ultimately benefits the everyday shopper. In the context of his speech, he meant that advanced systems—such as automated supply chains, cold storage logistics, and efficient inventory management—help eliminate waste, lower operations costs, and streamline distribution.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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