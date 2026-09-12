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Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'One should accept failure and be willing to learn, unlearn and relearn again'  

Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'One should accept failure and be willing to learn, unlearn and relearn again'  

Under Ritesh's leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'One should accept failure and be willing to learn, unlearn and relearn again'  OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal

"One should accept failure and be willing to learn, unlearn and relearn again,” a quote by Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO.

This quote by OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal highlights the power of a growth mindset and adaptability in business and life.

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

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Ritesh Agarwal (born November 16, 1993) is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO, one of the world’s largest hospitality and hotel-booking platforms.

He founded OYO in 2013 with the aim of transforming the fragmented budget-hotel sector by helping hotels improve their operations, branding, technology and customer experience.

Agarwal became one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs to build a major technology company. Under his leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries. The company has worked with hotels, homes and other accommodation providers through its technology-driven platform.

When was this quote said by Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal stated this during a September 2019 interview with The Financial Express.

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When asked about how innovation works from the top as he built the hospitality giant OYO, he explained that keeping an open mind is essential.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true growth and innovation require treating failure not as a final endpoint, but as necessary feedback for continuous evolution. In a rapidly changing world, success belongs to those who view setbacks without fear or ego, using them as data to pivot and improve.

True adaptability means actively gathering new skills, but also having the humility to dismantle outdated habits, assumptions, or strategies that no longer work.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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