Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'One should accept failure and be willing to learn, unlearn and relearn again'  

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

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Ritesh Agarwal (born November 16, 1993) is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO, one of the world’s largest hospitality and hotel-booking platforms.

He founded OYO in 2013 with the aim of transforming the fragmented budget-hotel sector by helping hotels improve their operations, branding, technology and customer experience.

Agarwal became one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs to build a major technology company. Under his leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries. The company has worked with hotels, homes and other accommodation providers through its technology-driven platform.

When was this quote said by Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal stated this during a September 2019 interview with The Financial Express.

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When asked about how innovation works from the top as he built the hospitality giant OYO, he explained that keeping an open mind is essential.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true growth and innovation require treating failure not as a final endpoint, but as necessary feedback for continuous evolution. In a rapidly changing world, success belongs to those who view setbacks without fear or ego, using them as data to pivot and improve.

True adaptability means actively gathering new skills, but also having the humility to dismantle outdated habits, assumptions, or strategies that no longer work.