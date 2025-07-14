Radhika Yadav murder case: 'She felt suffocated,' says 25-yr old tennis player's friend

Radhika Yadav's close friend, Himanshika, has brought serious allegations against her family, particularly her father, days after Radhika was reportedly shot dead by him. Himanshika described Radhika, a young tennis player, as a "kind soul, sweet and innocent." She highlighted how Radhika's life was increasingly controlled and pressured by her family, which she claims contributed to her suffocation at home.

Radhika Yadav was a promising tennis player whose life was tragically cut short after her father allegedly shot her. According to Himanshika, Radhika faced "extreme pressure at home." Her interests, such as shooting videos, gradually faded under what Himanshika refers to as a "very orthodox" family environment.

"She didn’t interact much with anyone. She was mostly surrounded by her parents. There were a lot of restrictions at home. She felt suffocated. She had to be answerable for everything," Himanshika stated, illustrating the restrictive conditions Radhika faced.

In a video released by Himanshika, she further disclosed that Radhika's movements were stringently monitored. "When she used to be on a video call with me, she had to show her parents who she was talking to. Even though the tennis academy was just 15 minutes away from her home, she was given strict deadlines for when she had to return," Himanshika claimed.

Himanshika asserted that Radhika’s family held orthodox views and "had issues with almost everything." This controlling environment reportedly made Radhika's life challenging, adding to her stress and limiting her autonomy.

Himanshika also criticised Radhika's father, attributing much of her friend's distress to his "controlling, constant criticism." She accused the father of creating a "miserable" environment through his behaviour, which she claims involved shaming Radhika for her choice of clothing, friendships, and overall lifestyle.

The accusations continue with Himanshika pointing out the societal pressures exerted on the family, exacerbating the strain Radhika experienced. According to her, Radhika was "shamed... for living life on her own terms," which included facing criticism for wearing shorts and talking to boys.

Himanshika's revelations about Radhika’s home life provide a glimpse into the oppressive conditions she faced. These claims paint a troubling picture of the personal and societal pressures that Radhika was under, which ultimately culminated in her tragic death.