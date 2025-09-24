Rail boost for Bihar: Cabinet okays doubling of 104 km section linking key pilgrimage spots

The Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya railway line in Bihar connects important religious and historical places like Rajgir, Nalanda, and Pawapuri. These spots attract millions of tourists and pilgrims every year from India and abroad. The railway line currently has only one track, which limits the number of trains that can run. This causes delays and overcrowding among passengers.

To solve these problems, the Union Cabinet has approved a project to double the 104-km Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya railway line. The project will cost around Rs 2,192 crore. Its goal is to improve train services, increase the capacity for freight transport, and make it easier to reach.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the project on September 24, saying it will cover four districts and add 104 km to the railway network.

According to government estimates, the project will touch about 1,434 villages and benefit a population of nearly 13.5 lakh, including Bihar’s aspirational districts Gaya and Nawada.

Apart from passenger use, the railway section is also a key freight corridor. It helps move coal, cement, clinker, and fly ash. Doubling the track is expected to allow an additional 26 million tonnes of freight each year, which will reduce pressure on the busy route.

Officials also highlighted the positive environmental impact. By cutting dependence on road transport, the project is projected to save about 5 crore litres of oil and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 24 crore kg. This is said to be equal to planting one crore trees. “Railways, being energy efficient, is expected to play a key role in both climate action and lowering logistics costs,” the note said.

The government said the expansion will reduce congestion, improve mobility, and make services more reliable. A statement also mentioned that the multi-tracking plan will provide “the much-needed infrastructural development on one of the busiest sections of Indian Railways.”

The project is part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan to boost multi-modal connectivity and logistics. Officials said better connectivity for the movement of passengers, goods, and services is central to the initiative.

The Cabinet note linked the project to the prime minister’s vision of a “New India” where modern infrastructure supports economic self-reliance. It also said the project will not only improve travel but also create employment and self-employment opportunities in the region.