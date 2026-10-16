Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Railways to offer insurance on counter tickets from Oct 27: What passengers will get

Railways to offer insurance on counter tickets from Oct 27: What passengers will get

The directive was issued by a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan on October 6 while hearing proceedings related to railway safety following the June 2023 Odisha train accident

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Railways to offer insurance on counter tickets from Oct 27: What passengers will getRailways will extend travel insurance coverage to passengers purchasing train tickets at railway station

Railways will extend travel insurance coverage to passengers purchasing train tickets at railway station reservation counters from October 27, 2026, following a directive from the Supreme Court. The move aims to bring offline ticket bookings on a par with online reservations and ensure that passengers are not excluded from insurance protection because they do not use digital booking platforms.

Advertisement

Until now, passengers booking tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or mobile application could opt for travel insurance during the booking process. Those purchasing tickets directly from railway counters did not have access to the same facility. The court has directed the Railways to extend the coverage to all tickets sold over the counter at railway stations.

READ THIS: Railway employees to get up to Rs.17,951 bonus as Cabinet approves 78 days’ PLB for 11.40 lakh staff

What did the Supreme Court say?

The directive was issued by a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan on October 6 while hearing proceedings related to railway safety following the June 2023 Odisha train accident.

Advertisement

The court expressed concern over the lack of progress in extending insurance coverage to offline ticket holders, despite earlier assurances from the authorities. It directed the Railway Board to implement the measure within two weeks, setting October 27 as the deadline.

The bench also warned that the Railway Board would be directly responsible if the order was not implemented as directed.

How much Insurance cover can passengers get?

Under the existing optional railway travel insurance scheme for online bookings, passengers can receive coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of death or permanent total disability, subject to the policy's terms and conditions. The existing online insurance premium is 45 paise per passenger, including taxes.

However, the detailed arrangements for counter-booked tickets, including the applicable premium, documentation requirements and claims procedure, are yet to be clarified. Passengers should check official Railway announcements for the final implementation details.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Looking for a govt Job? Railways announces 3,548 vacancies. See eligibility, pay & how to apply

Why is the new rule important?

The change is particularly significant for passengers who depend on physical reservation counters, including those who may have limited access to digital services. By extending insurance coverage to counter tickets, the court aims to reduce the difference in passenger protection based on the method of booking.

The proceedings also covered wider railway safety concerns, including track fencing, foot overbridges and the implementation of the Kavach automatic train-protection system.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more