Railways to offer insurance on counter tickets from Oct 27: What passengers will get

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What did the Supreme Court say?

The directive was issued by a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan on October 6 while hearing proceedings related to railway safety following the June 2023 Odisha train accident.

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The court expressed concern over the lack of progress in extending insurance coverage to offline ticket holders, despite earlier assurances from the authorities. It directed the Railway Board to implement the measure within two weeks, setting October 27 as the deadline.

The bench also warned that the Railway Board would be directly responsible if the order was not implemented as directed.

How much Insurance cover can passengers get?

Under the existing optional railway travel insurance scheme for online bookings, passengers can receive coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of death or permanent total disability, subject to the policy's terms and conditions. The existing online insurance premium is 45 paise per passenger, including taxes.

However, the detailed arrangements for counter-booked tickets, including the applicable premium, documentation requirements and claims procedure, are yet to be clarified. Passengers should check official Railway announcements for the final implementation details.

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Why is the new rule important?

The change is particularly significant for passengers who depend on physical reservation counters, including those who may have limited access to digital services. By extending insurance coverage to counter tickets, the court aims to reduce the difference in passenger protection based on the method of booking.

The proceedings also covered wider railway safety concerns, including track fencing, foot overbridges and the implementation of the Kavach automatic train-protection system.