Rain alert: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai; orange alert for Tamil Nadu, central Maharashtra. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in multiple regions of the country today. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rains has been predicted in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, South Interior Karnataka. The weather office has also announced a yellow alert for Delhi and Mumbai.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted continued rainfall in the city until July 19. Cities like Pune, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Nagpur and Yavatmal in Maharashtra are under an alert well with very heavy rains expected in Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today. Moreover, an alert for rains along with thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh Himachal Pradesh Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has also been sounded.

A red alert has also been issued for Konkan and Goa on July 18 and 19, Madhya Maharashtra from July 18 to 20, and Coastal Karnataka on July 17. Isolated heavy rains are also anticipated in Telangana Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh from July 16 to 20 Tamil Nadu, from July 16 to 18 North Interior Karnataka on July 19th and 20th.

In the northeastern regions of India there are chances of rainfall, at specific locations in Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, between July 16 and 20. Arunachal Pradesh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim might encounter rainfall on July 20. Additionally Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya are anticipated to receive rainfall on July 19 and 20.

IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall in Odisha from July 19-20 and in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, on 20 July.