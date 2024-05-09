Heatwave in India: Heat spell to abate, then return in certain regions; max temp crosses 45°C in Rajasthan

Heatwave in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave to abate and then return in certain regions of the country. In Rajasthan too, heatwave conditions are expected to sustain till May 10, and then abate.

The IMD said that heatwave spell is likely to continue over West Rajasthan on May 9 and 10 and is likely to subside thereafter. In the past 24 hours, heatwave conditions prevailed in certain parts of West Rajasthan exceeding maximum temperatures of 45 degree Celsius.

Related Articles

The highest maximum temperature of 45.9 degree Celsius was reported in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

HEATWAVE IN INDIA: NEXT 5 DAYS’ FORECAST

The weather department said that there is going to be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India for the next two days, and then fall by 2-3 degree Celsius after that.

Central India is likely to see maximum temperatures drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours, and then witness a rise of 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter.

Rest of the country is not likely to see significant changes in maximum temperatures.

In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures in the range of 43-46 degree Celsius were witnessed in many parts of West Rajasthan and isolated parts of East Rajasthan, while temperatures were in the range of 40-43 degree Celsius over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, some interior parts of Gujarat, north Madhya Maharashtra and in isolated pockets of Punjab, South Haryana, interior Tamil Nadu, north interior Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

These temperatures were above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over Rajasthan and over 1-2 degree Celsius over the rest of the areas mentioned above.

Kerala is also expected to witness heatwave conditions on May 9. Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over coastal areas of Gujarat during the next five days.

IMD ADVISORY AGAINST HEATWAVE

Orange Alert Areas: IMD warned of increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the Sun for prolonged periods or do heavy work. It also cautioned vulnerable people including infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases of high health concern.

It asked people to avoid heat exposure, and avoid dehydration, drink sufficient water even if not thirsty, drink ORS, homemade drinks, lemon water, buttermilk etc to keep oneself hydrated.

Yellow Alert Areas: IMD warned of moderate health concern for vulnerable people including infants, elderly, and people with chronic diseases, but said the heat levels will be tolerable for the general public.

It asked people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour and loose, cotton clothes, as well as to cover one’s heat with cloth, hat or umbrella.