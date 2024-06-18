Rainfall update: IMD issues alert for THESE states for the next 3-5 days

While northern India reels under the scorching heat, eastern and northeastern states in the country are receiving excessive rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur for the next 3-5 days.

The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 16-17, and subsequently from June 18-20. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh till June 20.

The weather conditions in Northeast India have been attributed to a “cyclonic circulation” that “lies over northeast Assam and a north-south trough” that “runs from north Bihar to southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.” The IMD has also attributed the weather to “strong southwesterly/southerly winds” prevailing from “Bay of Bengal to northeastern States in lower tropospheric levels.”

As Southwest Monsoon advances, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are likely to see a rise in rainfall from June 19 as the monsoon continues to advance on Monday. Parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar will experience favourable conditions during the next four days.

In Sikkim, incessant rain since June 12 has wreaked havoc over several parts including Mangan town. The excess rainfall has caused landslides and hampering commute via roads and highways for residents and tourists alike.

At least six people have been killed in so far due to landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days in Sikkim. This has also damaged properties and disrupted power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas, a news agency reported.