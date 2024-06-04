Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Dushyant Singh wins from Jhalwar Baran, Check full list

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Being a crucial state in the political landscape, Rajasthan holds great significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to replicate its success from 2019 when it secured 24 out of the 25 seats, with its ally RLP clinching one seat.
The BJP has fielded 21 MPs in the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan.
In Rajasthan's Barmer, Union minister Kailash Choudhary is pitted against Independent Ravindra Bhati.
The counting of votes is underway.
|Lok Sabha Constituencies
|Winners/Leading candidates from BJP, Congress
|Bikaner
|Govind Ram Meghwal (Congress)
|Churu
|Rahul Kaswan (Congress)
|Kota
|Prahlad Gunjal (Congress)
|Ajmer
|Bhagirath Choudhary (BJP)
|Jaipur
|Manju Sharma (BJP)
|Jalore
|Lumbaram Choudhary (BJP)
|Jodhpur
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)
|Alwar
|Bhupender Yadav (BJP)
|Bhilwara
|Damodar Agarwal (BJP)
|Bharatpur
|Sanjana Jatav (Congress)
|Dausa
|Murari Lal Meena (Congress)
|Ganganagar
|Kuldeep Indora (Congress)
|Jaipur Rural
|Anil Chopra (Congress)
|Karauli-Dholpur
|Bhajan Lal Jatav (Congress)
|Nagaur
|Hanuman Beniwal (RLP)
|Sikar
|Amra Ram Paraswal (CPM)
|Jhalawar-Baran
|Dushyant Singh (BJP)
|Pali
|PP Chaudhary (BJP)
|Rajsamand
|Mahima Kumari Vishweshwar Singh Mewar (BJP)
|Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
|Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (BJP)
|Udaipur
|Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP)
|Barmer
|Ummeda Ram Beniwal (Congress)
|Banswara
|Raj Kumar Roat (Bharat Adivasi Party)
|Chhittorgarh
|Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP)
|Jhunjhunu
|Brijendra Singh Ola (Congress)
The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP-led coalition might win 16-19 seats out of the 25 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to go home with 5-7 seats. Independents are predicted to secure 1 or more seats.
Polling concluded in Rajasthan during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
