Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Dushyant Singh wins from Jhalwar Baran, Check full list

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Being a crucial state in the political landscape, Rajasthan holds great significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to replicate its success from 2019 when it secured 24 out of the 25 seats, with its ally RLP clinching one seat.

Related Articles

The BJP has fielded 21 MPs in the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan's Barmer, Union minister Kailash Choudhary is pitted against Independent Ravindra Bhati.

The counting of votes is underway.

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners/Leading candidates from BJP, Congress Bikaner Govind Ram Meghwal (Congress) Churu Rahul Kaswan (Congress) Kota Prahlad Gunjal (Congress) Ajmer Bhagirath Choudhary (BJP) Jaipur Manju Sharma (BJP) Jalore Lumbaram Choudhary (BJP) Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) Alwar Bhupender Yadav (BJP) Bhilwara Damodar Agarwal (BJP) Bharatpur Sanjana Jatav (Congress) Dausa Murari Lal Meena (Congress) Ganganagar Kuldeep Indora (Congress) Jaipur Rural Anil Chopra (Congress) Karauli-Dholpur Bhajan Lal Jatav (Congress) Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) Sikar Amra Ram Paraswal (CPM) Jhalawar-Baran Dushyant Singh (BJP) Pali PP Chaudhary (BJP) Rajsamand Mahima Kumari Vishweshwar Singh Mewar (BJP) Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (BJP) Udaipur Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) Barmer Ummeda Ram Beniwal (Congress) Banswara Raj Kumar Roat (Bharat Adivasi Party) Chhittorgarh Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) Jhunjhunu Brijendra Singh Ola (Congress)

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP-led coalition might win 16-19 seats out of the 25 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to go home with 5-7 seats. Independents are predicted to secure 1 or more seats.

Polling concluded in Rajasthan during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.