After DMK denies puja ban in TN, BJP's Annamalai shares screenshots: 'Disapprove this, will submit entire sequence'

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday slammed the Tamil Nadu government and its ministers for saying that there was no ban on special puja to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. He shared screenshots of what instructions allegedly passed on by Additional DGP (Law and Order) to SPs, "instructing to obstruct the celebration of the Pran Pratishtha across TN".

"The DMK Government has ministers who are inefficient, corrupt, and a bunch of liars," Annamalai said. "TN has become a draconian state under the DMK Government, and Thiru @mkstalin's actions are synonymous with the actions of the Tyrant Joseph Stalin."

The firebrand BJP leader challenged the Tamil Nadu govt to disapprove the screenshots. "File an FIR on me & I will submit the entire sequence of conversations to the court," he said.

Earlier today, Annamalai said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has taken their anti-Sanathana Dharma stand to an extreme level by imposing a blanket ban on conducting special puja and Annadhana in temples during Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya. He said the HR&CE department, which manages temples in the state, has denied permissions verbally and the Tamil Nadu Police Department has been citing "frivolous reasons" for rejecting the request to telecast the programme live on a large LED screen.

Hours after this charge, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister PK Sekar Babu said the department "hasn't imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples."

Annamalai also shared an order allegedly by the state police, which asked the schools to seek its permission if they want to celebrate Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony on January 22.

"A new rule by TN Police for denying permission: Private schools who wish to celebrate the consecration at Ayodhya even within their school premise should seek permission from either the District Collector or the Judiciary," he said while sharing the order. "The DMK Govt should stop using the Police Department as their proxy & stop harassing the devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram," the state BJP chief said.

