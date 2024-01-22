Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia lit up with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans ahead of mega event

As India gears up for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's private residence Antilia in Mumbai was lit up with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Videos of Antilia lit up with 'Jai Shri Ram' have went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Ambani is among the top businessmen invited for the consecration ceremony today. The industrialist along with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is expected to be in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Moreover, Reliance is also organising a huge bhandara at Antilia to celebrate the Ram Temple. The conglomerate has also organised Anna Seva for the same purpose. Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania also shared his video from Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

"A warm welcome in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. I look forward to celebrating this historic day with millions of devotees at the Ram Mandir," Singhania wrote on X.

A warm welcome in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. I look forward to celebrating this historic day with millions of devotees at the Ram Mandir. pic.twitter.com/isqgYnBEWw — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) January 22, 2024

With only a few hours left for the mega event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reach Ayodhya at around 10:30 am. From the airport, he will reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site at 10:55 am.

Later, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol. The ceremony will take place during the Abhijit muhurta, which will last for 84 seconds from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm, as per India Today sources.

After the Ram Mandir inauguration, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the dignitaries. Following this, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Gopal Das will deliver a customary address.

PM Modi will visit the Kuber Tila in Ayodhya at nearly 02:10 pm, after which he will return to Delhi.

