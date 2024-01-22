Ram Mandir rises: PM Modi ends 11-day fast as part of consecration ritual

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday ended his 11-day fast after the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On January 12, PM Modi started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala. During these days, he slept on the floor and took only coconut water.

PM Modi also visited several temples which had some connections with Lord Ram such as the Kalaram Temple in Panchwati area in Nashik, Lepakshi Temple in Andhra Pradesh, and Shri Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur. PM Modi also visited the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in Trichy, Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, and Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

At the start of his ritual, PM Modi said: "This is a huge responsibility. As it is also said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the ‘Yama-Niyams’ suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today."