Rape case slapped against Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP named as sole accused: Report

Karnataka government's special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday filed a rape case against Janata Dal (Secular)'s Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. This is the second FIR against Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of JDS chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda.

The FIR against JDS' Hassan MP has been filed under IPC sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1)(ii), 354(B), 354(C), and the IT Act. These sections pertain to committing rape repeatedly, criminal intimidation, demand for sexual favour, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intention to disrobe her, and uploading nude or semi-nude pictures.

In this FIR, Revanna has been named as the sole accused, India Today reported. Revanna, the sitting JDS MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, has been accused of a massive sex scandal.

More allegations have emerged against Prajwal Revanna's family as a young man filed a complaint at a police station in Mysore, claiming that his mother has been kidnapped on the behest of Prajwal's mother. The young man further claimed that his mother was a victim of sexual harassment allegedly by Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, the SIT has served a notice to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Prajwal Revanna case. He has also been asked to submit digital evidence in the form of a pen drive containing the alleged obscene videos.

In December last year, Gowda wrote letters to the BJP high command and state leadership and requested to not give Prajwal Revanna a ticket. Gowda had said that giving a ticket to Revanna Jr would cause massive embarrassment for the BJP.

Prajwal Revanna has been in the middle of a hornet's nest since the day of election in Karnataka's Hassan when his polling agent complained to the police that falsified photos of Revanna were being circulated widely in the Hassan district.

It was also reported that obscene photos and videos featuring hundreds of women, which were allegedly recorded by Revanna himself, were doing the rounds ahead of elections in the constituency. Revanna fled the country soon after the allegations surfaced and was reported to have gone to Frankfurt in Germany on April 26.

Later, on April 27, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigated these allegations. On Thursday, the SIT formed by the Karnataka government issued a global lookout notice against him at all immigration centres around the world. He was supposed to appear before the SIT on Thursday. Revanna, however, has filed a plea with the Bengaluru sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

(With inputs from Sagay Raj, Nagarjun Dwarkanathan)