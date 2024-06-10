Reasi terror attack: NIA team reaches J&K to join investigation; set to coordinate with local police

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 10 to investigate the terror attack on a passenger bus that killed 10 people and left several injured. The team is also coordinating with local police probing the terror attack, officials said.

According to news reports, the security forces have also launched a massive search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the bus attack.

The 53-seater bus was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, when some terrorists opened fire causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on June 9.

The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, of which 10 tourists died and 33 others were injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed J&K LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the ground situation.

"PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon'ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care and assistance," the Office of LG J&K said in a post on X.

Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Jihadist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the terror attack. a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks on tourists and non-locals. The LeT offshoot also called the Reasi attack only the "beginning of a renewed start."

The TRF was designated as a terrorist organisation by the Indian government in 2023.

LeT has been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 and the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir.