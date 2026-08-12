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Reclining seats, CCTV & Baby Care Room: India builds 19 customised coaches for Bangladesh with comfort and safety in focus

Reclining seats, CCTV & Baby Care Room: India builds 19 customised coaches for Bangladesh with comfort and safety in focus

Another major change is hidden from passengers but important for operations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 3:42 PM IST
Reclining seats, CCTV & Baby Care Room: India builds 19 customised coaches for Bangladesh with comfort and safety in focusThe coaches feature crashworthy provisions that comply with European Standard EN 15227. (Picture credit:ANI)

India is sending a new set of passenger coaches to Bangladesh, but these are not just regular train coaches. The first rake of 19 LHB coaches being rolled out by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, comes with features aimed at making long-distance journeys more comfortable, safer and better suited to Bangladesh’s travelling conditions.

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The first rake, being rolled out on Wednesday, includes 03 AC Sleeper Cars, 03 AC Chair Cars, 11 Non-AC Chair Cars and 02 Power Cars, according to the Ministry of Railways.

For passengers, one of the biggest changes is the seating. The coaches have specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and footrests, offering multiple reclining positions. AC coaches will also have fans.

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The coaches also come with several features designed around passenger needs, including an integrated CCTV surveillance system, a passenger alarm system and partially openable windows. There is also a Baby Care Room and a Prayer Room.

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But the coaches have been designed with Bangladesh’s on-ground travel conditions in mind too. Their roofs have been strengthened to withstand additional loading caused by passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic periods.

Safety has also been built into the design. The coaches feature crashworthy provisions that comply with European Standard EN 15227. To meet the standard, the car body shell was comprehensively redesigned to improve collision performance and passenger safety.

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Another major change is hidden from passengers but important for operations. The coaches will use a 415 V electrical system, instead of the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.

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This is not the first time Bangladesh Railway has turned to RCF for passenger coaches. The two have previously worked together on the supply of 120 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches during 2015-16.

The partnership expanded in 2024, when Bangladesh Railway entrusted RCF, through RITES, with an order for 200 broad gauge passenger coaches in seven variants.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 3:42 PM IST
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