Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
423 Deloitte laptops allegedly stolen to fund stock bets: Ex-manager raised ₹55 lakh from sales

423 Deloitte laptops allegedly stolen to fund stock bets: Ex-manager raised ₹55 lakh from sales

The case was adjourned, and the former manager was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 3:19 PM IST
423 Deloitte laptops allegedly stolen to fund stock bets: Ex-manager raised ₹55 lakh from salesThe court heard that the defendant had also been dealing with considerable personal and family-related stress at the time.

A former Deloitte IT manager in Hong Kong allegedly stole hundreds of company laptops and sold them to raise money for stock market investments, with bank records showing he received more than HK$458,000 (around ₹55 lakh) from the sales, the South China Morning Post reported.

Prosecutors told the court that the alleged offences took place while the man was employed in Deloitte’s information technology department. He is accused of removing hundreds of laptops belonging to the professional services firm without authorisation and later selling them for profit.

Advertisement

The court heard that the alleged sales generated more than HK$458,000 for Ho. Investigators allege that the money was then funnelled into stock trading activities. Those investments ultimately resulted in heavy losses, according to the case presented in court.

Don't Miss: Gen Z’s credit habits are changing: Bigger purchases, longer EMIs and 3X more quick-commerce spending

The former employee appeared before a Hong Kong court and was remanded in custody. During the hearing, he was not required to enter a plea.

His defence counsel told the court that he was ashamed of his actions. The lawyer also said that the defendant had attempted suicide a day before turning himself in to authorities.

The court heard that the defendant had also been dealing with considerable personal and family-related stress at the time. His wife had experienced postnatal depression, while his father was undergoing treatment after surgery for lung cancer.

Advertisement

The case was adjourned, and the former manager was remanded in custody pending sentencing. Deputy Judge Minnie Wat Lai-man is scheduled to deliver the sentence on August 21.

Must Read: India’s top 3 business families worth ₹42 lakh crore: Ambani, Birla and Jindal lead list

The case has drawn attention in Hong Kong because the allegations involve company assets being stolen and then sold to finance personal stock market trading. The prosecution's case links the alleged laptop thefts directly to the money used for the investments.

Under Hong Kong law, theft carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment. However, when a theft case is heard in the District Court, the maximum sentence is seven years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more