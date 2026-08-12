The court heard that the alleged sales generated more than HK$458,000 for Ho. Investigators allege that the money was then funnelled into stock trading activities. Those investments ultimately resulted in heavy losses, according to the case presented in court.

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The former employee appeared before a Hong Kong court and was remanded in custody. During the hearing, he was not required to enter a plea.

His defence counsel told the court that he was ashamed of his actions. The lawyer also said that the defendant had attempted suicide a day before turning himself in to authorities.

The court heard that the defendant had also been dealing with considerable personal and family-related stress at the time. His wife had experienced postnatal depression, while his father was undergoing treatment after surgery for lung cancer.

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The case was adjourned, and the former manager was remanded in custody pending sentencing. Deputy Judge Minnie Wat Lai-man is scheduled to deliver the sentence on August 21.

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The case has drawn attention in Hong Kong because the allegations involve company assets being stolen and then sold to finance personal stock market trading. The prosecution's case links the alleged laptop thefts directly to the money used for the investments.

Under Hong Kong law, theft carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment. However, when a theft case is heard in the District Court, the maximum sentence is seven years.