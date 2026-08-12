Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Save 25 litres of water on every car wash: How a Pune man built a ₹10 crore waterless business

Save 25 litres of water on every car wash: How a Pune man built a ₹10 crore waterless business

Nitin insists the core goal remains environmental. With thousands of cars cleaned daily through the franchise network, each vehicle represents litres of water not drawn from an already stressed system.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 3:21 PM IST
Save 25 litres of water on every car wash: How a Pune man built a ₹10 crore waterless businessThe Pune man's waterless car wash formula comprises plant extracts.

Every weekend, millions of Indian vehicle owners unknowingly waste 20–25 litres of water per car wash—a habit that’s quietly draining groundwater in a drought-prone nation. But what if your car could sparkle without a single drop?

That’s the promise delivered by Nitin Sharma, a Pune-based MBA dropout who, in 2016, swapped buckets and hoses for a 100% waterless cleaning method. What began as a risky garage experiment has now become GoWaterless, a venture saving nearly 12 lakh litres of water daily and raking in Rs 4 crore annually. With over 200 franchises across 22 states, Nitin’s story proves sustainability and profitability can shine together.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Class 3 dropout to India’s ‘Edison’: How GD Naidu became a pioneering inventor

From family business to water-free mission

Nitin Sharma, who dropped out of his MBA in 2004 to take over his family’s car-washing unit in Pune, faced a turning point in 2016 when severe water shortages hit the region. Wells ran dry, groundwater levels depleted, and the traditional bucket-and-hose model suddenly looked unsustainable.

Driven by this reality, Nitin assembled a team in 2017 to develop a completely water-free car-cleaning system. The journey was far from smooth: he invested around Rs 10 lakh of his own savings, while his wife contributed almost all her savings and even mortgaged her jewellery to keep the venture operational.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | 22-year-old who dropped out in his final semester claims he earns nearly ₹5 lakh a month, says IIT is 'just a tag'

A plant-based ‘magic potion’ after 600 trials

Over two years of research and testing, Nitin’s team formulated and discarded nearly 600 combinations before arriving at the final product in 2019. The result is a plant-based cleaner made from organic extracts of five different plant species, each chosen for a specific function: lifting dirt, protecting delicate paintwork, disinfecting surfaces, and offering UV protection.

The formulation is anti-corrosive, leaves no streaks, and requires no rinsing. Instead of 25 litres of water per car, the GoWaterless method uses a small quantity of spray and microfibres to clean interiors and exteriors at the customer’s doorstep

Advertisement

Scaling impact: 200+ franchises, 22 states

What began as a local experiment has now become a pan-India franchise model. GoWaterless today operates more than 200 franchises across 22 states, offering convenient, appointment-based car cleaning without a single drop of water.

According to recent reports, the network collectively saves nearly 12 lakh litres of water every day while generating about Rs 4 crore in annual revenue. Nitin’s initial Rs 10 lakh investment has reportedly grown into a Rs 10 crore business over five years, underlining how sustainability can align with profitability.

A mission beyond margins 

As India continues to grapple with urban water stress, GoWaterless offers a replicable blueprint: a low-water, high-convenience service that turns an everyday habit into a tangible conservation win—one car at a time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more