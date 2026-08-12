Save 25 litres of water on every car wash: How a Pune man built a ₹10 crore waterless business

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From family business to water-free mission

Nitin Sharma, who dropped out of his MBA in 2004 to take over his family’s car-washing unit in Pune, faced a turning point in 2016 when severe water shortages hit the region. Wells ran dry, groundwater levels depleted, and the traditional bucket-and-hose model suddenly looked unsustainable.

Driven by this reality, Nitin assembled a team in 2017 to develop a completely water-free car-cleaning system. The journey was far from smooth: he invested around Rs 10 lakh of his own savings, while his wife contributed almost all her savings and even mortgaged her jewellery to keep the venture operational.

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A plant-based ‘magic potion’ after 600 trials

Over two years of research and testing, Nitin’s team formulated and discarded nearly 600 combinations before arriving at the final product in 2019. The result is a plant-based cleaner made from organic extracts of five different plant species, each chosen for a specific function: lifting dirt, protecting delicate paintwork, disinfecting surfaces, and offering UV protection.

The formulation is anti-corrosive, leaves no streaks, and requires no rinsing. Instead of 25 litres of water per car, the GoWaterless method uses a small quantity of spray and microfibres to clean interiors and exteriors at the customer’s doorstep

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Scaling impact: 200+ franchises, 22 states

What began as a local experiment has now become a pan-India franchise model. GoWaterless today operates more than 200 franchises across 22 states, offering convenient, appointment-based car cleaning without a single drop of water.

According to recent reports, the network collectively saves nearly 12 lakh litres of water every day while generating about Rs 4 crore in annual revenue. Nitin’s initial Rs 10 lakh investment has reportedly grown into a Rs 10 crore business over five years, underlining how sustainability can align with profitability.

A mission beyond margins

As India continues to grapple with urban water stress, GoWaterless offers a replicable blueprint: a low-water, high-convenience service that turns an everyday habit into a tangible conservation win—one car at a time.