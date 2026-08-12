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Google Pixel 11 series price in India: What to expect

According to Gizbot, citing unnamed sources it considers reliable, the Google Pixel 11 could launch in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999, making it Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Pixel 10.

For the Pro models, the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could be priced at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,34,999, respectively, for the base storage variant. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro was launched at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999. Therefore, all three models could launch with a Rs 10,000 price hike.

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Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 1,86,999. Whereas its predecessor was launched at Rs 1,72,999, showing a significant price hike of Rs 14,000.

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While prices may not surprise buyers this year, the majority of brands have been increasing prices of their electronic products due to memory competent price and shortages. Google has also acknowledged that higher memory and component costs could make smartphones more expensive.

However, the above-mentioned prices are yet to be confirmed, and we may have to wait another day to get official confirmation on how much the Pixel 11 series will cost in India during launch.