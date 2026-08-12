'Three military officers fear Imran Khan is dead': Pakistan journalist's explosive claim

"This is our reporting. We have done this reporting from GHQ, from senior officers based at GHQ," Wajahat said. He added that the information represented the personal views of at least three officers.

"Three senior GHQ-based officers have expressed this in different ways that Imran Khan is no longer with us, and that is the reason why the Pakistan Army and the Army Chief are keeping him away from the rest of the country," he said. "This is serious. I hope it is not true. It is not confirmed yet."

GHQ, or General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi is the command headquarters of the Pakistan Army and the centre of its military leadership.

IMRAN KHAN COULD BE DEAD.

Senior Pakistani 🇵🇰 journalist Wajahat S Khan says at least three military officers have told him the jailed PM may not be alive.

Which is why there has been no public appearance for long.

Did they kill him in captivity? pic.twitter.com/4sv2a6UgXT — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 11, 2026

PTI, FAMILY DENIED ACCESS

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The claim comes as Khan's family and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) colleagues have complained about being denied access to him.

His sisters, lawyers, party colleagues and personal doctors have repeatedly struggled to meet him, according to PTI. The party has also demanded an independent medical assessment.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 5, 2023. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the £190-million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to seven years in the same case in January 2025. Both have challenged their convictions.

Khan also faces pending trials linked to the May 9, 2023 protests, when PTI supporters attacked Army installations across Pakistan.

'MORE THAN TWO MILLION READY'

The uncertainty around Khan's well-being has also fuelled tensions between PTI and Pakistan’s military establishment.

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi has claimed that more than two million people are ready to take to the streets.

Afridi said the PTI was not making an unconstitutional demand and assured authorities that meetings with Khan would not be used to transmit political messages.

"Nobody will come out of a meeting with Imran and 'talk politics'," Afridi said, according to BBC Urdu.

The phrase has been used by military and government figures to accuse Khan’s sisters and PTI leaders of using jail meetings to relay his political messages.

Afridi later said, "Alhamdulillah, our people are united and ready. We have more than two million people."

He also warned of growing anger among young Pakistanis and said the PTI's preparations were firm.

The PTI has announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 27 and threatened protests earlier if Khan’s family and doctors continue to be denied access.

SIMILAR RUMOURS SURFACED LAST YEAR

This is not the first time rumours of Khan’s death have emerged.

Similar claims circulated in November last year when his family and party colleagues struggled to access him and verify his well-being.

The rumours were put to rest on December 2, when Khan’s sister Uzma Khanum met him at Adiala Jail. She said he was physically well, although he was being kept in isolation.