Red alert in Mumbai, Raigad as IMD warns of very heavy rain, strong winds



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours and extended the same warning for Raigad (including Navi Mumbai) through August 17, as heavy monsoon rains continue to lash Maharashtra.

Mumbai recorded very heavy overnight showers on Friday, with waterlogging reported in Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Milan Subway, SCLR Bridge, Gandhi Market, and Kings Circle. The IMD warned of “very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” through Saturday, coupled with strong coastal winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

Colaba received 45.2 mm of rain while Santacruz logged 11.5 mm in the past 24 hours, adding to seasonal totals of 1,119.2 mm and 1,435.7 mm respectively. Urban flooding, uprooted trees, structural collapses, and traffic snarls remain high risks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

In Raigad district, including Navi Mumbai, the IMD has placed the region under red alert until Sunday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Authorities caution that flooding risks are elevated along coastal and riverine belts.

The current weather intensity is being driven by a low-pressure system over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with an associated trough extending into the Arabian Sea. This system is expected to keep Maharashtra under a wet spell until August 19, affecting Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, with wind speeds expected to reach 40–50 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph. Landslides in hilly areas and power outages are also possible.

Residents are urged to stay indoors, avoid flooded roads, and remain alert to official advisories as the city braces for another day of intense monsoon conditions.