TTF Mumbai 2025 returns, focusing on domestic tourism ahead of Diwali season

TTF Mumbai is back on the travel tradeshow calendar, with this year’s event set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) on August 11-13, 2025. Mumbai, India’s financial capital, continues to be a key market for both domestic and international travel, thanks to its robust connectivity and high demand for tourism services.

This year’s event has been relaunched as the second show of the year, strategically timed ahead of the Diwali holiday season. The event, organized by Fairfest Media, aims to provide a platform for businesses focusing on domestic tourism, in contrast to OTM, which caters mainly to outbound and international travel.

TTF Mumbai 2025 will see the participation of over 500 exhibitors, including tourism boards, hotels, airlines, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs). With over 10,000 travel professionals expected to attend, the event is positioning itself as a vital space for networking and business development.

Key participants in the show include exhibitors from 20+ Indian states and Union Territories, as well as international representation from over 10 countries. Notable exhibitors include prominent brands such as Treat Hotels & Resorts, Quality Holidays & Cars, and Xandari Resorts, among others.

The inauguration of TTF Mumbai was attended by key figures, including Ms. Diya Kumari, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Mr. Rajesh Yadav, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Govt. of Rajasthan. Ms. Kumari highlighted the importance of such platforms, stating, "This platform plays an important role in connecting people, ideas, and opportunities, while showcasing the diversity of our country. Mumbai is an important market for us, and TTF Mumbai gives us the chance to inspire more people to discover and experience the many treasures our state has to offer."

As India’s tourism infrastructure continues to recover and grow post-pandemic, TTF Mumbai remains a key event for professionals looking to tap into India’s expanding travel market. Mumbai’s role as a key driver of India’s tourism sector is further reinforced by its thriving travel infrastructure, with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) handling 54.8 million passengers in 2024, a 19.41% increase compared to 2019 levels.

Looking ahead, TTF Mumbai 2025 is expected to be a crucial event for stakeholders in the Indian travel sector, providing insights into emerging trends, fostering collaboration, and enabling industry leaders to secure new business opportunities.