Red Fort blast: Former Al-Falah student was involved in two blasts in 2008, find investigators

Investigators probing the Red Fort blast have identified a significant link to Mirza Shadab Baig, a former student of Al-Falah University, connected with former major terror attacks in India.

The incident has placed the institution under intense examination due to suspected connections with the Faridabad terror module. Baig, alleged to be an Indian Mujahideen member involved in the 2008 serial blasts in Delhi and Ahmedabad, completed his studies at this university before fleeing the country.

Authorities report that Baig fled India following the 2008 blasts, ultimately escaping to Pakistan. He is currently the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, and investigations indicate he later joined the Islamic State. Baig remains one of India's most wanted terrorists and has managed to evade capture for over 17 years.

Al-Falah University has come under further scrutiny as links to radicalisation and terror modules emerged. Recently, a group of doctors associated with Al-Falah was arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked Faridabad terror module. The authorities continue to investigate the institution’s wider network.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Faridabad tied to Al-Falah University and its associates in connection with the blast probe. The operation resulted in the arrest of the university's founder and chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, on allegations of fraud, forgery, and diversion of university funds. Siddiqui was remanded to 13 days of ED custody.

The ED’s actions followed two separate FIRs registered by Delhi Police against Al-Falah University. One FIR concerns cheating allegations, while the second relates to forgery. In response to these developments, the Association of Indian Universities revoked Al-Falah University’s membership after links to the Faridabad terror module surfaced.

Investigators continue to examine Baig’s academic records and university ties. They have accessed his university identity card, supporting inquiries into his association with Al-Falah University prior to his involvement in the 2008 blasts.

Originating from Baridi Calganj village in Azamgarh, Baig’s academic path was marked by setbacks, including failing Class 9 and changing subject streams, before completing a BTech in Electronics Instrumentation at Al-Falah University in 2007. Those familiar with his early years report that his transformation from struggling student to his current status as a fugitive remains a cause for concern. Investigators have accessed Baig’s university identity card as part of ongoing inquiries into his past associations.