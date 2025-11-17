Red Fort blast uncovers chilling ‘D-6’ mission, shadowy role of ‘Madam Surgeon’

The probe into the Red Fort blast on November 10 that claimed the lives of 13 people and injured many more has led investigators to uncover details about the chilling ‘D-6’ mission, as well as the shadowy role of an individual referred to by the operatives as ‘Madam Surgeon’.

As the investigators have uncovered, the trail leads to a terror module, years of planning and a trip to Turkiye, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

WHAT IS THE 'D-6' MISSION?

Interrogation of the apprehended in the blast case has revealed the operational arc of three primary suspects – Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar Un Nabi and Dr Shaheen Shahid – under scrutiny for their role in the Red Fort blast. Investigators have reconstructed a timeline beginning with radicalisation in 2010, induction into Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) circles during 2015–2016, a structured planning phase from 2021 and an escape attempt in 2025.

Officials describe the evidence related to the group as "substantial, layered and deeply coordinated," and indicate that the Delhi blast was part of a broader extremist project routed through Pakistan-backed channels.

Documents seized from the suspects reveal the group's preparations for coordinated terror strikes across at least six Indian cities since 2021. Digital evidence, handwritten diaries and planning notes demonstrate a blueprint for multi-city attacks, stemming from a recruitment campaign managed by Pakistan-backed handlers. The recovered diaries contain explicit references to a ‘D-6 Mission’, detailing target selection, recruitment strategies, fund transfers and secure communications, as well as mapping the roles of the three doctors.

According to officials, the planning escalated in March 2022, when members of the module travelled to Turkiye and met ISI handler Abu Ukasha, a figure involved in JeM’s foreign operations. This meeting served as the "green signal" for the planned coordinated attack on December 6, accelerating a plan that had been developing for several years. Investigators continue to analyse the evidence to establish the group’s network and methods.

WHO IS ‘MADAM SURGEON’?

Operatives spoke of one ‘Madam Surgeon’ whose role has now become an important part of the investigation: Dr Shaheen Shahid.

Investigators have described her as a central asset in the conspiracy, and she is believed to have been rather important in the module, considering her medical credentials.

Officials state that the radicalisation process of Dr Shaheen, formerly employed at Kanpur’s GSVM Medical College, began around 2010, following contact with an Indian-origin doctor abroad, who shared radical videos and literature with her. According to a former colleague, she soon adopted new attire, including the hijab, and expressed a persistent desire to move overseas. By 2021, authorities observed that her ideological transformation was evident, coinciding with intensification of preparations for a planned attack in December that year.

Investigators report the terror module, which included Shaheen, Umar, and Muzammil, began collecting ammunition by 2022. They discovered a hawala channel valued at Rs 20 lakh, allegedly routed through a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler, earmarked for operational use. Agencies believe these funds facilitated recruitment, safe houses, reconnaissance, and acquisition of secure communication devices. Forensic teams are currently decoding cross-border communication data to uncover links within the wider network.

Shaheen had plans to flee the country after the blast and had applied for a new passport in late October. Her plan failed due to police verification delays during the ongoing investigation. Surveillance logs indicated she started severing communication with local contacts shortly after the incident. When challenged by a relative regarding her decision to leave her marriage, job, and family, she stated: “I have lived enough for myself. Now, it’s time to repay the debt of my community.”

During a police raid in Lucknow, Shaheen’s father maintained her innocence, asserting that she “always helped people” and could not be involved in terrorism. The ongoing forensic analysis of communication records aims to establish the full scope of the network connected to the case.