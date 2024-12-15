Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain alive: Nephew urges prayers amid critical condition

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro whose music has transcended borders and generations, was reported dead by multiple news outlets late Sunday night. However, his nephew, Ameer Aulia, swiftly refuted the claims, confirming that the 73-year-old artist is alive but in critical condition.

“My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive,” Aulia said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We ask the media to stop spreading misinformation. He is in a serious condition, and we request prayers from his fans around the world for his recovery.”

Related Articles

The maestro, battling heart-related ailments, has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in San Francisco. His manager, Nirmala Bachani, confirmed earlier that Hussain had been struggling with blood pressure issues.

Despite the family’s clarification, social media was flooded with tributes, including posts from politicians, celebrities, and industrialists. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described it as an “irreparable loss,” while Anand Mahindra wrote, “The rhythm of India paused today,” before these posts were deleted following the nephew's update.

Born in Bombay as the eldest son of iconic tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha, Hussain became a global ambassador for Indian classical music. Known for his innovative spirit and masterful skill, he captivated audiences worldwide, from Carnegie Hall to intimate gatherings, where his tabla echoed with universal appeal.

Once sharing the story of his career's beginnings, Hussain recalled intercepting a concert offer meant for his father at the age of 13. Writing back, he declined on behalf of his father and offered himself instead—an audacious move that launched a six-decade career redefining the tabla's role in global music.

His career highlights include a groundbreaking 1973 collaboration with John McLaughlin, L. Shankar, and Vikku Vinayakram, blending Indian classical music with jazz and pioneering a genre of fusion. His contributions earned him the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan earlier this year.

Hussain’s accolades also include four Grammy Awards, with three won at the 66th Grammys, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest percussionists of all time.