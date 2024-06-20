Renukaswamy murder case: Ear cut off, testicles damaged, dogs had eaten parts of body, finds post-mortem report

The autopsy report of Renukaswamy, who was murdered allegedly at the behest of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, revealed that he was brutally beaten and given electric shocks before he died.

According to the report, Renukaswamy died due to shock and hemorrhage resulting from multiple blunt injuries. The report also indicates that he was kicked, which caused a ruptured testicle, and he was given electric shocks prior to his death.

As per the forensic evidence, Renukaswamy sustained 15 grievous injuries all over his body. The autopsy highlights that there was significant bleeding in his hands, feet, back, and chest. He succumbed to blood clots caused by the severe assault. The victim was reportedly beaten with a wooden stick and a belt.

Shockingly, the post-mortem report also revealed that dogs had eaten parts of his face and other areas of his body after his death.

Pictures of the crime scene, accessed by India Today TV, show multiple bruise marks on Renukaswamy’s body with a missing ear and ruptured testicles.

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver, was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9.

Police said that Renukaswamy, who was a fan of Darshan, was kidnapped and murdered by a gang at the actor’s direction after he allegedly sent offensive messages on social media to actor Pavithra Gowda, who is rumoured to be Darshan's partner.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, along with 15 others, have been arrested by the police.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, as he blamed her for souring Darshan's relationship with his wife. This allegedly enraged the actor, who then hired members of one of his fan clubs and paid them to kidnap Renukaswamy.

Darshan also allegedly provided Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four accused men to take the blame for Renukaswamy’s murder.

On June 16, police seized a car allegedly used in kidnapping Renukaswamy. The vehicle was found parked at a house in Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said, “It is a heinous crime committed in a horrific manner, and we have to ensure that the accused in the case are punished and we have to deliver justice to the victim’s family and our officers and staff are working in this direction.”

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi, wife of Darshan, recorded her statement on June 19 after she was summoned following the recovery of shoes that her husband was allegedly wearing during the crime, from her flat. This was also the first time that Vijayalakshmi visited the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where all the accused in the case is being lodged, and met her husband for the first time since his arrest, police said.