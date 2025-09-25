‘Request it to be confidential’: Priya Kapur wants to list Sunjay Kapur’s assets in sealed cover, Delhi HC questions plea

The Delhi High Court adjourned a petition filed by late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, who sought to list his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover, till tomorrow. The request was filed as part of the ongoing inheritance dispute involving Sunjay Kapur’s ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, and their children, who have claimed a share in their father’s assets.

The details include sensitive financial information, disclosing which in the public domain could cause irreparable harm, said senior advocate Shyel Trehan, who represented Priya Kapur. It’s a lot of information to be in the public, said Trehan, also highlighting the possible threat to cyber security since the details of banks would be involved.

“I am willing to show it to all parties, but request it be held as confidential,” Trehan said, requesting the documents be filed under confidentiality obligations or, alternatively, that a ‘Confidentiality Club’ be constituted to limit access. Priya Kapur said no party will be prejudiced against due to her request.

The court pointed out that the whole suit cannot be in a sealed cover, and asked what would happen when Priya Kapur files her written statements which would require the will to be included.

"It may be problematic for the simple reason that as the alleged beneficiary of the estate, they (Karisma Kapoor's children) have a right to question the assets disclosed. So, tomorrow, if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened, if they are bound with this confidentiality club, how will they ever defend their case?" the court asked.

The court also asked if there was any precedence to support her request, to which Trehan asked for more time.

On the other hand, the counsel representing Karisma Kapoor’s children argued that details of the property should remain largely public. They claimed that “banks have been wiped off” and nothing was left in the account.

Another application was filed by Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur, seeking directions to be provided with the will, dated March 21, 2025. Her counsel stressed that she must have full access to the asset details to independently verify the will.

The next hearing is expected to determine the extent to which confidentiality can be accommodated in the case.