However, average retail milk prices rose from ₹42.8 per litre in FY19 to ₹59.1 in FY26, registering a compound annual growth rate of around 4.7%, according to CMIE data cited in the report. The average price stood at ₹60.4 per litre in the first half of FY27, compared with ₹59 in the corresponding period last year.

WHY HAVE MILK PRICES INCREASED?

As per the report, organised dairy companies pass on higher procurement and operating costs amid constrained supply.

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CareEdge Ratings attributed the supply tightness to the dairy sector’s biological production cycle, which can cause output fluctuations every three to four years, as well as lower milk-fat content in certain procurement regions.

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Higher cattle feed and fodder costs, along with rising processing, packaging and logistics expenses, have added to the pressure.

Domestic milk production is estimated to have grown 3.6% to 256.8 million tonnes in FY26, from 247.9 million tonnes in FY25 but production growth has moderated from historical levels. Per-capita availability rose to an estimated 498 grams per day in FY26 from 485 grams in FY25.

Supply constraints are also reflected in skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices, which rose around 36% year-on-year to approximately $3,850 per tonne in October 2026. Lower inventory buffers for SMP and butter, coupled with continued processor demand, are expected to keep dairy commodity prices firm in the near term.

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“Milk prices are rising at a time when the flush season would ordinarily cool procurement costs,” said Komal Israni, assistant director at CareEdge Ratings, adding that prices are likely to remain firm through the rest of FY27.

Meanwhile, organised dairy players are preparing investments exceeding ₹15,000 crore over FY27-FY29 in value-added products, procurement, processing, cold-chain and distribution infrastructure. With only 30-35% of India's marketable milk surplus moving through organised channels and dairy plants operating at around 80% capacity utilisation, the investments could generate incremental revenue potential of more than ₹40,000 crore over the medium term, the report said.

However, securing adequate milk supplies will be critical to making the additional capacity viable. “Putting up dairy capacity is easier than securing the milk needed to run it,” said Ranjan Sharma, senior director at CareEdge Ratings.