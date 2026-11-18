To recall, long-term gains on listed equities held for more than a year are taxed at 12.5 per cent, while short-term gains attract a 20 per cent levy.

The aim is to restrict speculative bets and encourage broader market participation in the equity segment. A shortlist of recommendations will be presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for final consideration closer to her Budget 2027 announcement on February 1, Bloomberg reported.

As per the report, the move is aimed at correcting longstanding imbalances in India's tax treatment of stock trading, where a lower levy on derivatives had spurred risky wagers on options while cash trading languished.

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The report noted that equity derivatives accounted for 227 times the turnover in Indian cash markets, compared with four times in the US and 29 times in Germany. STT is a turnover tax paid on the value of every eligible trade, regardless of profit or loss.

As per SEBI, 88 per cent of individual traders in equity derivatives lost money in the year through March 2026, with their combined net losses totalling about Rs 91,700 crore. Options accounted for 92 per cent of those losses.

