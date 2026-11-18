Indian revenue officials are considering proposing a 50 per cent reduction in the securities transaction tax (STT) on buying and selling stocks in the cash market, while increasing the tax on futures and options (F&O) trades, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting sources. Officials are also looking at a proposal to lower the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on securities, the report added.
Following the report, Nifty and Sensex were quoting at day's low by 1 pm. The NSE barometer was trading 207 points or 0.82 per cent at 25,180. Sensex was down 643 points at 81,888.