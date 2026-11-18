Meanwhile, a report by Macquarie said the proposal is not aimed at imposing a blanket restriction on margin trading, and the regulator has yet to finalise any changes.

Under the proposal being discussed, brokers could face restrictions on creating fresh MTF positions in a particular stock once margin-funded holdings reach 5-10% of its free-float shares. The precise threshold remains under consideration, with a public consultation expected before the framework is finalised.

Market participants believe the proposed intervention is largely preventive, intended to contain risks arising from excessive leverage and concentrated positions rather than address any immediate market stress. A sharp decline in stocks with high MTF exposure could trigger margin calls and forced liquidation, potentially amplifying volatility and accelerating a market correction.

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Recent developments in South Korea provide a relevant example. Falling stock prices there triggered widespread margin calls and heightened market volatility, prompting regulators to tighten rules governing leveraged investment

On November 17, a Reuters report said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was considering placing a 5%–10% free-float cap on Margin Trading Facility (MTF) exposure. The report led to volatile moves in capital market names such as Groww, Angel One, BSE, and NSE.