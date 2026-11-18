Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.68, compared with Wall Street estimates of $2.47. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS stood at $2.70, up 108% from $1.30 a year earlier.

The company's net profit increased 105% year-on-year to $65.3 billion, compared with $31.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income stood at $64.9 billion, against $31 billion a year earlier.

Data centre business remains the biggest growth engine

Nvidia's data centre division continued to be the primary driver of its financial performance, benefiting from investments by cloud service providers and technology companies in AI infrastructure.

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Data centre revenue surged 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion, compared with $51.2 billion in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from the segment also increased 21% sequentially.

The strong performance highlights the continuing demand for Nvidia's AI processors and computing systems, which are used to train and run increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence models.

The company also announced that it had begun shipping its Vera Rubin NVL72 computing platform, marking another milestone in its product roadmap. Nvidia described the rollout as the fastest product ramp in its history.

Nvidia raises fourth-quarter revenue guidance

Looking ahead, Nvidia expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to reach approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. This implies a potential range of roughly $126.1 billion to $133.9 billion, comfortably above Wall Street's consensus estimate of around $125 billion.

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Notably, the company's forecast does not factor in any data centre computing revenue from China, indicating that its outlook is based on demand from other markets.

However, Nvidia expects gross margins to moderate in the fourth quarter. The company projected GAAP gross margins of 71% to 72%, compared with 74.8% in the third quarter. The anticipated moderation comes as the company ramps up production and shipments of its next-generation computing platforms.

$150 billion share buyback authorisation

Nvidia also highlighted its capital-return programme. Its board had approved an additional $150 billion in share repurchase authorisation in September, taking the remaining buyback capacity to approximately $227.3 billion at the end of the third quarter.

During the quarter, the company returned $28.1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Leadership transition remains in focus

The latest earnings announcement comes at an important time for Nvidia, as it marks the company's first quarterly results following the departure of founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress presented the results in her capacity as interim CEO. The strong financial performance offered evidence that demand for Nvidia's AI products remains robust despite the leadership transition.

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However, the company's management also faced questions over its future leadership. According to the Yahoo Finance live coverage, Nvidia's board indicated that it would not reinstate Huang as CEO.

The leadership uncertainty comes at a time when investors are closely assessing the sustainability of AI-related capital expenditure, competitive pressures and the ability of technology companies to generate adequate returns from their massive investments in AI infrastructure.

Nvidia's latest results have reinforced the strength of near-term demand for AI chips. However, investors will continue to monitor its next-generation product ramp-up, margins, China-related restrictions and leadership transition to assess whether the company can maintain its exceptional growth trajectory.