He attributed his positive outlook to comfortable valuations and healthy earnings growth, arguing that Indian equities could benefit from a reversal in global investment flows that had favoured artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks.

"Valuations are comfortable, and earnings growth has been good. India was not doing anything wrong as such. It's just that a lot of money left India over the last couple of years for the AI trade. But as we have seen in the United States, about $4-5 trillion has been lost in that AI trade over the last one month, and in China as well, that number is going up. So I think if that trade continues its reversal mode, India will be a de facto beneficiary, particularly our banking sector, which is growing at 18-20 per cent. I think it's all guns blazing for equities over the next 12 to 15 months," he said.

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"The construct of Nifty is that roughly 40 per cent is BFSI. I think you cannot be in a situation where you get a market rally devoid of BFSI. Most of the banks in India, whether it's Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), and mid-cap banks such as Karur Vysya, City Union, Federal, have shown decent growth rates, with cost-to-income ratios and asset quality remaining under control," the expert also said.

"So I see no reason why banks can't lead," Arora added.

Beyond banking, the expert also identified opportunities in select defence and consumer stocks.

In the defence space, he highlighted Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), BEML and Solar Industries as stocks that look interesting.

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Among consumer companies, Arora favoured packaged food businesses, naming Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer Products. He also said Hindustan Unilever could be considered for a tactical investment call.