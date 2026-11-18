Netweb Tech technical outlook

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking said Netweb continued to move within an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart. It is trading below all key moving averages, indicating weakness in the short-term trend despite the broader channel structure remaining intact, Gupta said.

"The Daily RSI stands at 42.71, reflecting subdued momentum and limited buying strength. The current price action suggests a corrective phase, and the stock needs to regain its key moving averages to improve its technical outlook. The lower boundary of the ascending channel remains an important support area to watch," Gupta said on the multibagger that rallied 400 per cent in the past three years.

Advertisement

On the downside, Gupta suggested an immediate support of Rs 3,850 , followed by major support around Rs 3,700, which aligns with the lower trendline of the ascending channel.

"On the upside, Rs 4,420 is the immediate resistance, coinciding with the 50 EMA, while Rs 4,500 remains the next major hurdle. A sustained move above these levels could improve the recovery momentum," he said.

Netweb Tech share price targets

On the fundamental side, Netweb is tracked by four brokerages, with a median 12-month consensus target price of Rs 5,912.50, hinting at 45 per cent potential upside. The highest target on the stock standas at Rs 6,710 by Monarch Networth, while the lowest target at Rs 5,560 is by Equirus Securities, still implying 27 per cent potential upside.

Advertisement

Equirus Securities said in an October 27 noted said it is watchful regarding declining gross margin, increasing prices of raw materials and likely change in revenue mix with some likely higher contribution of relatively low margin strategic/large order Sales – we await clarity on same.