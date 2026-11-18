The weakness was equally visible in international markets. Gold futures declined 1.81 per cent to $3,794 per ounce, while silver futures fell 2.93 per cent to $45 per ounce.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

Explaining the pressure on precious metals, Vandana Bharti of SMC Global Securities Ltd said that the bursting of the AI-driven market bubble and the sharp correction in US equities were intensifying selling pressure across global financial markets.

"The weakness is spreading from equities to commodities," Bharti said, highlighting how volatility in financial markets is weighing on bullion prices.

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She further pointed to rising expectations of additional interest rate hikes as another factor putting pressure on gold and silver. Higher interest rate expectations strengthen the case for elevated yields, making non-yielding assets such as precious metals less attractive to investors.

Currency movements will also remain important for domestic bullion prices. Any weakness in the rupee against the US dollar could increase the landed cost of imported gold and silver, while rupee appreciation could offer some relief.

Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Key Levels To Watch

Bharti expects gold to trade in the range of Rs 1,30,000 to Rs 1,37,000 per 10 grams. For silver, she sees a trading range of Rs 1,60,000 to Rs 1,76,000 per kilogram.

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Advising investors to exercise caution, Bharti said they should avoid aggressive positions and closely monitor key support levels until greater clarity emerges on interest rates and stability in equity markets.

With selling pressure persisting across bullion, investors will be watching whether gold and silver can hold their respective support zones or face further correction in the sessions ahead.