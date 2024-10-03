RG Kar case: ‘Not in a puja or utsav mood,’ say protesting junior doctors on Mahalaya

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Protesting junior doctors, who took to the streets in thousands on the occasion of Mahalaya – that marks the beginning of Devi Paksha in the Hindu calendar, and the start of the Durga Puja celebrations – on Wednesday, said that they are not in a festive mood. The doctors have been agitating towards reformed measures and security for medical professionals in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. While the junior doctors have had discussions with the government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they are not satisfied with the outcome and the slow implementation of the agreed-upon decisions between the two sides.

"We are not in a 'Puja' or 'Utsav' mood, and we will continue protesting on the streets till our sister gets justice. We have chosen this day of Mahalaya to send out this message," said a doctor, participating in the protest organised by the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front. The protest began at College Street and ended in Esplanade area, marking an escalation of the already long-going demonstrations.

The junior doctors resumed their ‘cease-work’ stir on Tuesday after partially resuming duties last month after 42 days of strike. The doctors have said that the promises, made by the government in mid-September, are yet to be fulfilled.

The Wednesday rally was one of the largest demonstrations in recent weeks, and invited participants from all corners. They eventually gathered on the banks of Ganga and lit 1,000 diyas.

The junior doctors are demanding the installation of CCTV cameras on hospital premises, round-the-clock security for healthcare workers, and stricter protocols to prevent similar incidents of violence against medical professionals.

Attempts by the government to broker peace have so far failed. The administration is urging the medics to return to work and suggested police investigations into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. The protest by the junior doctors have garnered widespread support from the general public too.

The protests are likely to be continued in the coming weeks as Kolkata prepares for its biggest festival of the year.