RG Kar Medical College principal questioned for third day by CBI 

Kolkata trainee doctor rape-murder case: The former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was arrived at the CBI headquarters for the third round of questioning in connection with the rape-murder case of the trainee doctor, that has triggered a spate of protests countrywide.

The CBI team that questioned Ghosh on Saturday for more than 13 hours asked him to appear again on Sunday for further questioning. The CBI officials sought details about his actions after he learned about the rape-murder of trainee doctor and who he had contacted after that.

Related Articles

According to news agency PTI, the CBI asked him why he had made the parents of the woman wait for three hours. Ghosh was also interrogated about the room adjacent to the seminar hall that was renovated amid the controversy following the incident, and was asked about who ordered the work.

Ghosh was asked to appear before the CBI before 11 am to answer a “list of questions”.

The CBI will also be verifying the statements of the 20 people they have questioned in connection with the case and verify them against Ghosh’s statements.

A 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and killed inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The incident sparked massive outcry and waves of protest, leading Ghosh to resign from his post, taking 'moral responsibility' for the incident. However, within hours, he was appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), further triggering outrage from the protesting students.

On August 16, Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection, claiming that he had been receiving life threats. The court has asked the state government to provide him with police protection. Earlier, before his resignation, the High Court had asked him to go on leave amid protests by students who alleged that the medical college authorities had neglected their repeated pleas for increased security inside the hospital.