'Run by damaads and dalaals': Caustic Amit Shah slams Congress for corruption in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiments, launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led government in Haryana, accusing it of being run by "dealers, brokers, and sons-in-law" before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power. Shah's remarks came during a high-energy election rally in Rewari, where he outlined the BJP's achievements and targeted Congress for its past governance and misleading promises.

Shah alleged that the Congress regime in Haryana was synonymous with corruption, saying it operated through “cuts, commissions, and corruption.” He emphasized that under the Congress, the state was dominated by middlemen and nepotism. “The rule of dealers, brokers, and damads (sons-in-law) prevailed. In the BJP government, there are no dealers or brokers, let alone any sons-in-law,” Shah declared, highlighting the party's commitment to clean governance.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah accused him of being uninformed on agricultural issues, particularly regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP). "Recently, some NGO must have told Rahul Gandhi that mentioning MSP will get him votes. But, Rahul Baba, do you even know the full form of MSP? Can you tell the difference between Kharif and Rabi crops?" he quipped. Shah further challenged the Congress to cite any of its governments that purchased 24 crops at MSP, as the BJP has done in Haryana. “Congress leaders should answer if any of their governments ever bought 24 crops at MSP. The BJP government in Haryana has done it,” he said, stressing the party's farmer-friendly policies.

In a further attack, Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for his statements on reservations during a visit to the United States. He claimed that Rahul had insinuated that reservations for SC/ST/OBC communities would be abolished. “Rahul Baba goes abroad and says in English that we will end the reservation for ST, SC, and OBC communities. But I say this – as long as even one BJP MP remains in Parliament, reservation will never be abolished,” Shah vowed, reinforcing the BJP's stand on protecting the rights of marginalized communities.

Shah’s speech set the tone for the BJP's campaign in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, underscoring the party’s developmental work while lambasting the Congress for its alleged failures and deceptive promises to voters.