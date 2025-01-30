‘Ruthlessly hire Kannadigas’: Post sparks controversy, users slam egoistic ‘Kannadiga vs Outsiders’ divide

A recent social media post by a man from Karnataka reignited the “Kannadiga vs Outsiders” debate after he urged employers in the state to prioritise hiring local talent over people from other regions.

“Dear #Kannadigas, if U r in a position to hire a resource, give priority to #Kannadigas. Kannadigas hv talent/skills but v lack a ecosystem/group. How long v r going to fight in the streets 4 jobs in our own city while v should b doing on d ground. B ruthless & hire Kannadigas,” the user, Mayura Verma, wrote.

The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread backlash, with many accusing it of promoting workplace discrimination.

One user responded, saying, “My close friend prefers hiring outsiders, reasons being the cost of labor is nearly half. They don’t take leaves for reasons like ‘nentru bandidare,’ ‘friend maduve ide,’ ‘oorg hog beku oor habba ide,’ ‘thatha sathodru,’ and so on. They can’t afford employees taking leaves during festive seasons, etc.”

Another pointed out the shortage of skilled workers, stating that there is a high demand for people in fields like welding, CNC, milling, and electrical work. “If talented people are available locally, who would want to hire from other states?” they asked.

One user expressed frustration with companies, claiming that corporations like Oracle, IBM, and Mashreq Bank are hiring Tamilians from remote districts while ignoring qualified candidates from Bengaluru’s colleges. “This wasn’t the case in 2001-2012,” the post said.

Another user criticised the Siddaramaiah government for ‘chickening out’ on the 50% reservation bill after facing pressure from the IT lobby.

One individual commented on the attitude of Kannadigas, claiming they can be “the most egoistic & show-off kind of people.” They went on to say, “Even though they aren’t in high positions, their attitude and behavior resemble that of CEOs and managers. In contrast, outsiders are more down-to-earth and stay within their limits.”

Another user questioned whether the next move would be to create a separate version of LinkedIn. “So, are you planning to launch a Kannadiga version of LinkedIn or some other social media platform? Before getting too extreme, try using some common sense. I’m starting my business in Bangalore, and the only people I’m hiring are those with a genuine work ethic,” he commented.