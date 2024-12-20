'It's OK. Aa jao Dilli': Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra wades into Kannada language debate, irks netizens

Vikram Chopra, CEO of online car buying platform Cars24, stirred quite the hornet's nest with his recent post aimed at those living in Bengaluru and open for jobs in Delhi-NCR.

On his official X (previously Twitter) handle, Chopra wrote: "We are not saying Delhi-NCR is better. Only that it really is. If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan (sic)."

The job listing shared by Vikram Chopra read: "Still can't speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It's Ok. Aa jao Dilli. We are looking for kicka** engineers who wish to stay close to home."

If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan ♥️

Needless to say, the recruitment post by Chopra did not go down well with netizens. Some social media users asked him to prove that Delhi-NCR is better than Bengaluru. Others also raked up the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, especially during the winter season.

"Prove 1 aspect in which Delhi NCR is better than Bengaluru and I will work for you for free for 1 year," a user said.

"What about AQI in Delhi? Also, Bangalore language issue is overblown. I am from North and stay here, like many others. Businesses adapt, as their main clientele is from North. E.g. Urban Company requires their beauticians to know Hindi," a second user said.

"Write to me, I will provide a free gas mask to everyone who wants to leave Bangalore and shift to Delhi (sic)," a user wrote while sharing the picture of a man donning a facial mask.

"The advertisement of Cars24 by the employer is in poor taste. Every northie knows that the +ve of quantum and quality of jobs + weather surpasses the negative of not knowing Kannada. Also, they know about the poor quality of air and high crime record of Dilli," a fourth user said.

"Pollution thoda kam ho jaata toh one of the best cities to live in. But that is a major concern," yet another user noted.

"Thank you man. Kindly expedite this process and please ask all of your fellow Dilli enthusiasts to leave Blore. We'll take care of old and dirty Blore while you take care of new and fresh Dilli," a user wrote.