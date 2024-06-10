S Jaishankar reappointed as External Affairs Minister in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

The erudite S Jaishankar returned as minister of External Affairs on June 10 in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. He was among the first 10 ministers, who were sworn in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath on June 9.

S Jaishankar has emerged as a prominent figure in India’s diplomacy over the past five years, navigating a rapidly changing global landscape. As the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of external affairs minister, he played a pivotal part in shaping India’s foreign policy amid a series of global challenges.

Related Articles

Jaishankar’s “realistic view of foreign policy” was on display on several occasions when he defended India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, oil purchase from Russia, India’s stand on Israel-Gaza war. The seasoned diplomat also advanced India’s interests with the Quad alliance to balance China’s expansionist tendencies in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his tenure as Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018, he played a central role in shaping India’s foreign policy priorities and addressing key diplomatic challenges, including border disputes, regional security issues, and economic diplomacy.

Jaishankar played a crucial role in managing the Doklam standoff between India and China in 2017 helping to de-escalate tensions between the two countries and prevent a potential military conflict in the disputed border area.

According to analysts, the diplomat-turned-politician will face mounting challenges in the neighbourhood amid a rising China while also pushing forth India’s agenda to be the “voice of the Global South”. Economic diplomacy will also be a key task as the Modi government seeks to achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025, experts beleive.

As the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Jaishankar was a key negotiator for the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. His diplomatic efforts helped secure the agreement, which significantly enhanced the country's access to civilian nuclear technology and paved the way for closer strategic cooperation between the two nations.

A 1977 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, Jaishankar has an envious diplomatic career.

From 1979 to 1981, he served as the third secretary and second secretary at the Indian mission to the Soviet Union in Moscow. Additionally, he worked as an undersecretary in the Americas division of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, where he dealt with matters related to the United States.

Jaishankar was Foreign Secretary from 2015-18, Ambassador to United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009), according to MEA.