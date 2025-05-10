Sabre-rattling again? Pakistan PM Shehbaz calls meeting of body that oversees nuclear arsenal: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Command Authority — the top civilian-military body that oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal — on Saturday, according to Reuters citing military sources.

This comes hours after India struck three high-value Pakistani airbases early Saturday — Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang—in a pointed response to recent cross-border aggression. Pakistan has for the last two days been launching hundreds of drones to target key Indian cities and military installations. In the retaliatory move, India has struck key military bases in Pakistan.

The Nur Khan airbase, just 10km from Islamabad, is one of Pakistan's most sensitive military installations. Formerly known as Chaklala, it houses VIP transport planes, multiple air squadrons, and the PAF College Chaklala. It operates in close proximity to Pakistan’s military General Headquarters. By targeting this facility, Indian forces signaled that even Pakistan’s top-tier compounds are not off-limits.

The Indian Air Force launched a historic counter-attack in the last two days. Four Pakistani military bases have suffered heavy losses. India has specifically targeted the Pakistani air missile defence system based in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, and Siyalkot.

The Indian Army today informed that Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along India's western borders. It said multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, and Amritsar today at approximately 5 am. "The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units."

