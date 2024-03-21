Sadhguru health update: 'Back to normal self, was life-threatening situation,' says surgeon treating him

Sadhguru health updates: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is recovering well and is back to his normal self after "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, the doctors treating him said.

The senior consultant neurologist who led the team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, said he had faced a “life-threatening situation”.

“He has actually done extremely well, much beyond our expectation… He is now extremely well, he is back to his normal self… all his brain, body vital parameters are normal.”

He had been reportedly suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks.

Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8.

Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of @HospitalsApollo gives an update about Sadhguru’s recent Brain Surgery.



A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the… pic.twitter.com/UpwfPtAN7p — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) March 20, 2024





The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted the doctors. The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.



"The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved".

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something, but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X.

Sadhguru was quick to respond to Modi's message, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the prime minister's concern.

"Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad," the spiritual guru said in a post responding to Modi.

Several celebrities also posted messages on social media, wishing Sadhguru a speedy recovery.

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

"There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Suri.

The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said. Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull, the statement said.