Salman Khan gets fresh threats over song naming Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a fresh threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over a song linking him with the gangster. The threat was received by Mumbai’s traffic control room on Thursday.

The threat was issued in connection with a song linking Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat warned the songwriter of severe retaliation within a month, claiming that the individual "will no longer be able to write songs."

The message further challenged Salman Khan directly: "If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them."

This incident is part of a series of threats involving Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have previously targeted Salman Khan over matters related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

On November 5, Khan had received yet another death threat, this time from an individual claiming to be the brother of Bishnoi, demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor, according to a police official. The message warned that Salman Khan should either visit the Bishnoi community temple to apologise or pay the demanded amount, failing which his life would be in danger. The sender claimed that their gang remains active.

Khan had received a similar threat on October 30, issued by an unknown person demanding Rs 2 crore, and before that on October 18, demanding Rs 5 crore. The actor was warned that his condition would be worse than that of Baba Siddique if the money was not paid. The threats followed the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was killed by three assailants while celebrating Dussehra outside his son's office in Mumbai.