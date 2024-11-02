Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Mumbai Police starts extradition process to bring back Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother from US

Mumbai Police’s crime branch has started extradition process to bring back Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is wanted in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan’s house, from the US.

US authorities alerted Mumbai Police about the presence of Anmol Bishnoi (25), younger brother of Lawrence, in their country.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has already issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, as well as a red corner notice to search for him abroad. A red corner notice is a request made by a member state of Interpol to trace and arrest a wanted criminal.

A Crime Branch official said that apart from the warrant, the police need certified copies of court documents to formalise the extradition process, ANI reported.

“The special MCOCA court approved his Crime Branch application on October 16 and the police is expected to get the documents soon. For further action, Mumbai Crime Branch has sent an application to the Central Government for extradition of Anmol Bishnoi,” the offiicial added.

On October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is charged in two NIA cases registered in 2022. He is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year.

Anmol’s name has cropped up in several cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April and the killing of politician Baba Siddique earlier this month.

Chargesheets were filed against Anmol Bishnoi, who is from Fazilka in Punjab, in two cases registered by the NIA in 2022 and he fled India on a fake passport last year. He is believed to be in Canada.

Anmol has at least 18 cases against him and allegedly provided weapons and logistical support to the men who gunned down Sidhu Moosewala near his village Moosa in Punjab’s Mansa district on June 29, 2022.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including both the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to "raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country" besides "targeted killings of prominent persons".

(With inputs from agencies)