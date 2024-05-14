Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai police arrest 6th accused, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

In the latest development, the Mumbai Police have arrested another individual associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the recent firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence. The arrested individual, identified as Harpal Singh (34), hailing from Fatehabad in Haryana, was captured by a Mumbai crime branch team in his hometown on Monday evening.

Following the arrest, Singh was swiftly transported to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and is set to be presented before a court later in the day.

This arrest marks the sixth individual taken into custody in relation to the shooting incident that took place outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14.

The investigation into the case revealed that Singh's involvement came to light during the interrogation of Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another member of the Bishnoi gang who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident earlier this month. According to the reports, Singh had instructed Chowdhary to go and check Khan's residence and had provided him with a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh for the operation.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently imprisoned in Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, believed to be residing in the US or Canada, have also been charged in the firing case.

The incident involved two assailants on motorcycles who opened fire outside Khan's residence before fleeing the scene, prompting a thorough investigation by the authorities.

