WATCH: Dust storm, heavy rains cause heavy damages across Mumbai, metro and flight operations affected

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across the economic capital of India, Mumbai, causing several casualties and troubles for people throughout the city.

A severe dust storm hit several city areas, causing a hoarding board to collapse in Ghatkopar. This even led to the 14 people leaving several others injured.

A viral video capturing the moment of the hoarding board crumbling to the ground sent shockwaves through the people present, instigating a wave of panic among those in the vicinity.

Social media platforms were inundated with videos depicting the intensity of the dust storm that engulfed Mumbai, showcasing scenes of near-zero visibility where the outlines of buildings were blurred.

Due to severe weather and a dust storm, the Mumbai airport momentarily halted flight operations for almost one hour, resulting in at least 15 diversions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, severe winds are expected to continue along with a thunderstorm, and people should exercise caution.

The storm also caused scaffolding to fall on the Thane-Belapur Road in Wadala.

Metro services were halted between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overhead wire owing to heavy winds, a Metro Rail spokeswoman told news agency PTI.

Suburban services on the Central Railway were disrupted after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent owing to heavy winds.