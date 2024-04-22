Salman Khan Shooting Case: Accused 'ordered' to fire 10 rounds, admits of throwing gun in Surat river

The two suspects involved in the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house revealed to Mumbai Police that they were instructed to fire 10 rounds of bullets and were armed with two guns, news agency ANI reported.

According to the report, during interrogation, the accused admitted to throwing the guns into the Tapi River in Gujarat's Surat after firing outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment home.

As per the ANI report, Mumbai Crime Branch said that statements from over 10 people have been recorded in the case, with more statements still being collected. They took one of the accused, Vicky Gupta, to the Tapi river to locate the gun. Additionally, the police are expected to add more sections to the case.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Crime Branch declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati central prison, while his brother is believed to be residing in either Canada or the US. Mumbai Police intends to request custody of Lawrence soon. Meanwhile, the suspects arrested earlier this week, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, face charges under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Additionally, the police has included three new sections – 506 (2) (threatening), 115 (incitement), and 201 (destroying evidence) – in the FIR.

Earlier, Ghaziabad resident Rohit Tyagi was arrested for booking a cab under the name of Bishnoi and sending it to Salman Khan's residence as a prank. Tyagi, who was apprehended in his hometown, allegedly booked the cab online for a journey from Galaxy Apartments to the Bandra police station. However, upon reaching the address, the cab driver discovered the prank and filed a complaint.