Sam Pitroda's 55% wealth tax idea reignites 'wealth redistribution' row; BJP, Congress lock horns

The ‘redistribution of wealth’ debate, kick-started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajasthan, has refused to die down. On one hand, most Congress leaders have come out to specify they were referring to framing policies to ensure there is no concentration of wealth with only one section of the masses, and on the other, the ruling party appears to be insisting that the Congress is here to cheat the masses of their wealth. Now Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda’s recent statement seems to have added more fuel to the fire.

WHAT SAM PITRODA SAID

In an interview with news agency ANI, Pitroda said that no one is saying that the wealth will be taken away. What Congress meant in its manifesto as well as Rahul Gandhi in his speech, is that there would be creation of policies to prevent the concentration of wealth. “It does not mean that the wealth will be taken away, it means the creation of policies to prevent the concentration of wealth. It is like the monopoly act, it does not mean I will take away your shirt,” he said.

Referring to the inheritance tax in the US, Pitroda said, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth, when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law.” He said that the wealth made by an individual stays in her generation, and at the time of her death, half of the wealth is left for the public.

“In India, you don't have that. If somebody is worth $10 billion and he dies, his children get $10 billion and the public gets nothing…,” he said, adding that these are the kind of issues people will have to debate and discuss. Although it is unclear what the outcome would be, when it comes to redistributing wealth, it refers to new policies and programmes in the interest of the people.

Pitroda said that the Congress party should frame a policy through which wealth distribution could be better, as well as come up with a minimum wage in the country.

BJP REACTS TO SAM PITRODA’S STATEMENTS

However, Pitroda’s statements have not gone down well with the ruling BJP leaders.

Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, slammed Congress and said this would destroy India. “Now, Sam Pitroda advocates 50% inheritance tax for wealth redistribution. This means 50% of whatever we build, with all our hard work and enterprise, will be taken away. 50%, besides all the tax we pay, which too will go up, if the Congress prevails,” he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “India is not America.” He accused the Congress of engaging in divisive politics, and that its manifesto is aimed at dividing people. Chouhan said that the BJP is not scared but Rahul Gandhi who is scared of the ruling party.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Congress’ “intention is ‘organised loot and legalised plunder’ of your hard earned money”.

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that if a poor person has a lifetime earnings of Rs 2 lakh, the Congress will take away Rs 1 lakh. “And if a farmer has 2 acres of land, 1 acre of his land will be taken away from him…what level has Rahul Gandhi stooped to do this politics of appeasement?” said Sirsa.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said what Pitroda said appears actually to be part of Congress’ internal strategy. “The statement has come at a time when discussions that Congress will conduct a survey of people's jewellery and property, acquire it and distribute it are ongoing in the country – it will be distributed among such people who have always destroyed the country,” he said.

CONGRESS ON SAM PITRODA’S STATEMENT

Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge defended Pitroda’s statements and explained that he is talking about how distribution of wealth should be equitable. The present government is more concerned about concentrating the wealth in the hands of a few industrialists only, said Kharge.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that PM Modi wants to hand over the electricity, water, coal, gas, roads, port, airport, heaven and hell to just one of his friends, in reference to Gautam Adani. When the India bloc comes to power, it will look into every single rupee that has been spent on this friend, said Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, said that while Pitroda has the freedom to express his views on the issues he feels strongly about, this does not always reflect the position of the Congress party. “Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views. This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies,” he said.

“Has he said that the Congress will bring this policy? Has the Congress said it in its manifesto? Is discussing & debating different ideas not allowed in this ancient land of Shastrarth?” asked AICC’s Media & Publicity Department Chairman, Pawan Khera.

SAM PITRODA’S REACTION TO THE ROW

Sam Pitroda also, in response to the row, asked: “Who said 55 per cent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic?” He said that the mention of the US inheritance tax was only as an example in a “normal conversation on TV”, and not as part of the Congress policy.