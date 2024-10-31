‘Sanatan Dharma is not dependent on crackers’: AAP’s Gopal Rai on firecracker ban on Diwali 2024

Diwali 2024: Delhi’s Minister of Environment and Development, Gopal Rai, said that crackers have no bearing on any religion. When Diwali was first celebrated, it was to welcome Lord Rama to Ayodhya from his exile, and had nothing to do with crackers, he said. Rai’s comments come after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Sharma said that prohibitions such as the Delhi government’s blanket ban on firecrackers only come during Hindu festivals and is a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma.

“First things first, crackers have nothing to do with religion. This (ban on firecrackers) campaign is an attempt to save people’s lives. As far as I know by reading all the history that I have, when it comes to religion, crackers did not give birth to the Hindu religion. Sanatan Dharma is not dependent on crackers,” said Rai.

“When it comes to Deepawali, when our ancestors started the festival, it was to celebrate Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. They lit oil lamps. I have never read in any scripture that they celebrated with crackers when Lord Rama returned from exile. I have never read that. And it is not possible either, no one had invented crackers then. So to say that hard times are upon Sanatan Dharma because of a ban on firecrackers should be rethought and discussed,” he said.

Dinesh Sharma had said that the Delhi government imposed the ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali but will lift the ban when the “real fog” appears around December 25. When everyone celebrates New Year’s on January 1 by burning firecrackers, the ban will be lifted, he told news agency ANI.

"We stand by the measures that are implemented for curbing pollution. There are many ways to curb it, but why are there only bans on Hindu festivals? The Delhi government will put a complete ban on crackers on Diwali and restrict the use of colours on Holi. What objection do you have to Hindu festivals?" asked Sharma, alleging that there is a “conspiracy” against Sanatan Dharma.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers till January 1, 2025. The pollution control committee ordered a complete ban on firecrackers manufacturing, storage and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms.