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Google trims headcount the soft way: Offering voluntary buyouts instead of layoffs

Google trims headcount the soft way: Offering voluntary buyouts instead of layoffs

Google has introduced voluntary exit packages in several countries to support its AI-focused growth strategy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Google trims headcount the soft way: Offering voluntary buyouts instead of layoffsGoogle is offering voluntary buyout to employees.

Google is offering voluntary exit packages to some employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland, as per a Reuters report. The cuts come amid the company's heavy investments and spending on artificial Intelligence (AI). As of now, it is unclear how many employees have opted for the latest buyout offers. 

Google spokesperson said, "In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance. This past summer, ​in ​June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries ⁠to support our important work ahead." The move comes days after Microsoft announced voluntary exit for over 60,000 of its employees. Tech giants are subtly cutting jobs as a cost-cutting measure, and Google's latest statement shows the company is no exception, with its voluntary exit program now spanning several countries.

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Must read: Microsoft expects only a small fraction of its 60,000 eligible staff to accept a buyout offer

Google has been offering buyout packages to employees in certain divisions in the US and Britain since last year. The company claims that this gives opportunity to employees who feel they no longer fit with the company's changing priorities and work culture to leave voluntarily.

Google's CFO, Anat Ashkenazi, has stated that artificial intelligence and cloud computing are among the company's key areas for hiring. Hence, these divisions were excluded from earlier voluntary buyout programmes. The latest expansion of buyout offers appears to follow the same approach, potentially sparing employees in strategically important AI and cloud divisions.

Must read: Canva layoffs: Design platform cuts over 1200 jobs in major business overhaul

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In terms of benefits offered to employees opting for voluntary exits, it remains unclear what financial compensation or severance pay Google is providing as part of the packages. Previously, employees who opted in were offered compensation equivalent to one month's pay for each year of service, up to a year.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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